A Doncaster man has lost six stones - by eating a diet of Nando's.

Liam Lewis, 22, weighed in at a whopping 20 stones but has since slimmed down by nearly a third of his bodyweight after daily meals at the restaurant chain where he works.

Liam before and after his exercise regime.

The Bentley-man, who was overweight as a child and endured bullying due to his size, has revealed his slimming secrets and now weighs in at a trim 14 stones after munching down a daily diet of chicken, rice and veg during staff breaks.

Liam, who works as a griller at Nando's, has combined his new healthy eating diet with jiu-jitsu and trips to the gym.

He said: “I was not in control of my diet when I was younger. I had a poor diet and didn't exercise as regularly as I do now.

“I was bullied for it at school, but unlike most I wasn’t passive and I always tried to stand up for myself – it just made me really angry.”

The Doncaster branch of Nando's.

He decided he needed something else to channel his anger into in order to stay out of trouble - and that’s when he stumbled across jiu jitsu.

He continued: “I really enjoyed jiu jitsu when I started out, but my weight was really holding me back and stopping me from getting me to the level I wanted to be at.

“Despite losing over two stone since taking it up, it still wasn’t enough and I was getting really frustrated that I physically couldn’t perform certain techniques.”

Liam knew that if he wanted to overcome his own limitations he would have to lose even more weight, and so he joined his local Xercise4Less gym.

Liam shows off his trim new physique.

He said: “My flatmate from university trained a lot, and I just decided that if he could do it then I could too – it was just about priorities.

“Xercise4Less helped by providing an affordable location with a great selection of equipment to train with. I took advantage of a few of the personal trainers on staff and they helped update my routines and made sure I was training in the correct way.”

Liam didn’t just go to the gym in order to get in shape, he soon realised that he also had to dramatically change his diet.

“Beforehand my diet was just not stable, and that was a major problem. I would normally skip breakfast, maybe have some sweets for lunch and then eat absolutely anything for dinner.

Liam has shed six stones in two years.

“Nowadays my diet is far more structured – I’ll make sure I eat three nutritious meals each day, and also fill the gaps with healthy snacks when I feel a bit peckish.”

He explained: “At my heaviest I weighed over 20 stone, whereas now I rest at around 14 stone. I’ve also dropped from a size 44 to a size 32 waist, and I just feel so much more confident.

“My goal now is to be able to perform a planche, which is a gymnastics move where you hold yourself suspended in the air with only your hands on the floor.”

LIAM'S DIET

BEFORE

Breakfast: Nothing

Liam (right) with a friend before beginning his exercise regime.

Lunch: Sweets

Dinner: Absolutely anything

AFTER

Breakfast: Fruit and nuts or scrambled egg on toast with tomatoes

Lunch: Soup and a cut of meat

Dinner: Staff meal from Nando’s, usually consisting of chicken, rice and veg