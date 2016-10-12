£1m revamp for Doncaster Corn Exchange

£1million is to be spent restoring Doncaster’s famous Corn Exchange to its former glory in a major improvement programme.

Full repairs will be made to the weather worn masonry and the roof of the Grade II* listed building.

After a survey, a detailed design has been drawn up over the last few months, and this week scaffolding was put up outside the building, along with a full cloak that will cover the building for up to two years.

Doncaster Council has initially set aside £1million for the works.

The Corn Exchange was built in the 19th Century at the heart of the market area.

It was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Cabinet Member for Business, Skills, Tourism and Culture Councillor Bill Mordue said: “Doncaster has a proud heritage that the Corn Exchange and markets are an important part of. This magnificent building is going to be rejuvenated so it once again becomes a grand centrepiece. It will complement our other ongoing work to ensure the markets area is vibrant and attractive for many years to come.

“We want to thank traders and shoppers for their patience during this period of vital works and we will try to keep disruption to a minimum.

“At the end of the works the reward will be a restoration every bit as breathtaking as the fantastic transformation of our Mansion House.

“It will breathe new life into a building at the heart of one of our main shopping areas and add to the already impressive offer at our award-winning markets.”

The erection of the scaffolding will be done in phases between now and the end of November. The first section to be put in place will be at the front of the building, followed by the left hand side, then the Baxtergate side and finally the Goose Hill side.