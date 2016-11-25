1974: We want YOUR memories

We welcome all our audience's recollections from 42 autumns ago.

Globally it saw Muhammad Ali's Rumble in the Jungle win over George Foreman, Richard Nixon's post-Watergate US presidential resignation, publication of Stephen King's debut novel Carrie and World Cup win (again!) for West Germany while here at home Harold Wilson's Labour Party pipped our general election.

South Yorkshire average house price was £10,990 while locally gallon of petrol cost 42p. Sheffield Wednesday staged 4-4 classic (revisited here) against Manchester United while Sheffield United's player of the year Alan Woodward was first to collect the club honour for a second season.

Our photo archive has sourced Sheffield images illustrating below picture captions but it's YOUR 1974 flashbacks, emailed to copydesk.southyorks@jpress.co.uk, that will be considered for inclusion in Tuesday's Star 8-page Retro supplement Your Memories section.

Here's one shared recollection already posted to jog your memories from 42 years past: "Collecting 'rationed' coal for OAP neighbours during the miners’ strike" - Kath Newton, 59.

Gloops, the Star cat, with Santa, starts the arrow spinning on one of the stalls at St. Augustine’s Church Fair, Hunter’s Bar. The fair was in aid of the church Scouts and Guide groups - November 25th 1974

Fargate on a sunny day in July 1974

Children enjoying Broomhall playground in May 1974

All Saints School, Sutherland Road, Sheffield is to close and the parents, staff and children all join together to take a trip to Cleethorpes on the train. Picture submitted by Mr B Wildgoose

We’ll shine your shoes mister! Dronfield scouts enjoying Bob-a_job week in 1974

Sheffield Setts Market in 1974

Members of the New Zealand Trade Mission with Mr Ray Ollerenshaw of Derwent, with Ray showing them a recently sheared fleece - July 18 1974