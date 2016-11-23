150 burlesque dancers coming to Doncaster for sexy six hour show - and dancers set to strut their stuff on bars at town centre pubs

More than 150 burlesque dancers from across Britain are set to descend on Doncaster for a sexy six hour marathon striptease show next month.

Scantily-clad women will don Sexy Santa outfits for the Burlesqueathon which will be held at Doncaster College for the Deaf in December.

And in a separate event a few days later, saucy dancers will be strutting their stuff on the bars of a string of town centre pubs to raise money for charity and to bring a smile to Christmas revellers.

Both events, organised by Donna Haughan of Burlesque Chair Dance, will raise money for Hallam FM's Cash For Kids appeal.

She said: "Our dancers range from ages 15-68 and we have got people from across the UK coming to take part.

"We are sharing our donations with the Woodfield Social Club - they are in desperate need of help with renovations so they can continue to help many community groups in the

borough who benefit from their support."

The Burlesqueathon will be held at the College for the Deaf on December 11 for six hours of non-stop sponsored burlesque chair dance classes.

Said Donna: "They will be in Santa dresses and strutting their stuff to raise money to buy vulnerable, disadvantaged and poorly kids across Yorkshire presents from Santa and help

spread a little love this Christmas."

Doncaster born comedian Reece Ryan will open the event

Then on December 17, dancers will take part in a Christmas Bar Dance Crawl where a team of burlesque cabaret dancers aged from 18-59 will be dancing on seven bars in one night for drinkers to enjoy.

The dancers will stage their saucy routines at Urban, Cask Corner, Bar Home, Goose, The Hallcross, Frank & Stein and Vintage Rock Bar.

The event will take place between 9pm and 2am.

Added Donna: "The girls hope to raise lots of money with their cheeky bar dancing and we have a team of 20+ with buckets raising cash on the night. The pubs have opened their arms to us and we are very excited."