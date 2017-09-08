12,000 jobs and 4,000 homes hope as Doncaster four year plan revealed

Doncaster could see 12,000 new jobs created and 4,000 new homes built in the next few years, under plans outlined this week.

The figures are outlined in official documents as a four year borough strategy was given the backing by the council's cabinet this week, which aims to outline how the borough will change by 2021.

But it also outlines how millions of pounds may be saved through a re-organisation of care services in the borough to stop doubling-up by different agencies.

The document, backed by mayor Ros Jones, stated: "The next few years present a massive opportunity and challenge for Doncaster, its people, families and businesses. A growing economy, with exciting new developments and over 12,000 more new jobs on the way, alongside improving public services, have delivered stability and confidence.

"The next four years (this electoral term) is the next stage of the journey, where we must maintain momentum with even less public service resources and in an uncertain economic environment. This will demand a relentless focus on the things that matter most for Doncaster and its people. Meeting this challenge will need new ways of working, with a focus on growth that works for people, prevention, integration and, crucially, contribution from citizens and communities."

It splits the plans into four sections - learning, working, living and caring.

For learning, it proposes more partnerships with employers to close the gap between education and the real world. It also proposes building on teaching hospital status at Doncaster's hospitals trust, the university centre at Doncaster College, and the new National College for High Speed Rail to develop the borough's aspirations for a university presence.

It states the council will invest £12.6 million on school places and £6 million to improve social mobility. It also lists attracting the best teachers to the borough to work in its schools as an area for action.

For working, it plans to support local businesses and target inward investment into the borough, and help locals take up the jobs created, with plans including advice on transport to work. It also pledges to work towards a link between the East Coast Mainline rail route and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

For living, the council says there will be 4,000 new homes built, with 400 of those 'affordable' social housing, and says a new town centre team will work to improve the appearance of the town centres, support vulnerable people, and organise 'exciting' events. The teams will be rolled out to town centres across the borough.

It also states it will spend £1.4m on the town's leisure centres over the next two years, and £16.5 million on affordable housing.

For caring, the plans outline proposals to bring in a Doncaster 'place plan' which will see council social care services work with health partners from the NHS to run services at reduced cost by ending any duplication. It also pledges to work to allow people needing care to live in their own homes rather than care homes.

The plan has been named Doncaster Growing Together, and takes into account major schemes including the Doncaster airport link road, the town centre master plan to revamp the station area and the markets, and the National College for High Speed Rail.

It says it is expected that the Doncaster Growing Together plan will lead to efficiencies both within the council and other partner organisation. There are currently £3million savings proposed in the scheme - £0.5m in 2019/20 and £2.5m in 2020. Details have yet to be drawn up.

Mayor Ros Jones said: "Our central aim to to grow the local economy and Doncaster as a place, and to develop the area for all residents' benefit.

"There are opportunities to amend the plans before the full council is asked to approve it later this month. Even after it is launched we can continue to refine the details.

"It is a partnership strategy, and it is designed to target attention and resources onto the issues that matter most."

She wants the scheme to broaden the ambitions of residents, and said it would target well-paid jobs, and making sure local people could access local opportunities.

Backing the proposals, Coun Joe Blackham, cabinet member for highways, street scene and trading services, said it painted a good picture for Doncaster and added the strategy looked at the whole of Doncaster, not just the town centre..

He said: "We've been thought of in the past of being Doncaster-centric. This shows it is about all of Doncaster."

Coun Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and ecomonic development, added: "This is not just a wish-list,"