£10, 000 funding boost for charities across North Lincolnshire

Staff and tenants in social housing across the Isle raised thousands of pounds for good causes during a year-long charity campaign.

The Samaritans, Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Jerry Greens, The Forge, Macmillan Cancer Support, Help for Heroes and Teenage Cancer Trust have all received part of a £10, 000 donation from the Ongo housing association staff and tenants.

Some of the different ways they have raised money are through a charity quiz night, hosting and supporting tenant events, cake sales and supporting national campaigns such as Wear it pink for Breast Cancer Now and Sport Relief.

One of the biggest cash donations came from this year’s Lindsey Lodge Dubble Bubble event, in which thirty seven Ongo staff took on the challenge of wading through channels of coloured foam to raise £3000.

Andy Orrey, chief executive at Ongo, said “Here at Ongo we’re all about helping local communities, so knowing that over £10,000 has been raised for charities that help those people makes us all very proud. I’d like to thank all the hard work and generosity of the staff and tenants from Ongo. Next year we will be celebrating our 10th birthday with lots of events and activities, so hopefully we can match or exceed our charity total.”