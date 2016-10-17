£1 sex toys go on sale at Doncaster Poundland branch

£1 sex toys have gone on sale at a Doncaster discount store.

The Frenchgate Centre branch of Poundland is selling the shocking pink vibrators alongside its more usual mundane range of household cleaning products, DIY items and biscuits and crisps.

Doncaster shoppers are issued with a warning about the sex toy.

The Vibrating Bullet toy is being sold direct from the shelf at the store - although customers are issued with a warning notice that the item will not be sold to under 18s.

The 5 inch toys are being sold from the top shelf alongside women's beauty and make up products - and the store also has a large supply of batteries nearby for shoppers.

The firm first started stocking the toys last year and has now extended their sale to branches across the country.