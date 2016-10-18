Your complete guide to Halloween, Bonfire and firework events in Doncaster 2016

Halloween and Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Doncaster this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Doncaster over the coming weeks.

* We have included as many events as possible, but If you would like to add your event to our listings, please post details on our Facebook page, below this story or email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

HALLOWEEN

There’s something strange in the neighbourhood… who you gonna call? Yes you guessed it, the Ghost Busting Squad will be in the centre. Go along and meet the Ghost Busting team.

Throughout the week, children can take part in the Monster Halloween Treasure Hunt, where a big yellow monster has lost her name. The task for ‘monster hunters’ is to search the Frenchgate centre, find the monsters and, using the answers provided, solver the mystery of the big yellow monster’s name.

All Halloween events will be taking place outside Boots on the first floor.

TENPIN DONCASTER HALLOWEEN PARTY

Doncaster Tenpin bowling alley at Lakeside will be hosting a Halloween party on October 31 from 7am to 11pm.

ENIGMA ROOMS

The Enigma Rooms live escape rooms will be hosting an all-new Ward 13 event across the Halloween Weekend. You have just 60 minutes to escape from a haunted hospital ward. Will you be able to crack the clues and get out? Visit http://www.enigmarooms.co.uk/ for more details and to book. The venue is located on Hall Gate in Doncaster.

ANNE ARMS

The Anne Arms pub at Sutton will be hosting a kids' Halloween Party on Monday 31 of October. There will be a free buffet from 5pm with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for the best costumes in a fancy dress contest.

ASHWORTH BARRACKS

Bring your soul to the dark night of a sinister and horrific journey through fear and see if you can brave the challenge that awaits.

Two nights in October ( 28 and 29) will see a special Halloween Tour in the museum. Cost is £6 for a ticket (regardless of age) which is available at the Barracks in advance.

Starting at 5:30pm the journey into fear will begin every half hour until 8pm. This is not suitable for little people under 5 years of age, or those with a timid or nervous nature.

The cafe will be open for ghoulish treats throughout the event. Ashworth Barracks is located in Balby.

BESSACARR EVANGELICAL CHURCH

Bessacarr Evangelical Church are hosting an Alternative Halloween event, called the 'Light Party' Get away from the scary side of Halloween and go along for fun, games, quizzes and a tasty tea - and it is all free. The event takes place from 5.30pm to 7pm on October 31 at the church on Bessacarr Lane and no scary costumes are allowed.

HEXTHORPE YOUTH CENTRE

A Halloween family disco will be held on October 26 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. 50p entry to the event which will be held at St Judes church hall, Laughton Road, Hexthorpe. Everyone welcome.

WHEATLEY BAPTIST CHURCH

Wheatley Baptist Church will be hosting an alternative to Halloween, a Light Party featuring fun games, circus skills, refreshments and prizes. The event takes place on October 31 between 6.30pm and 8pm. Free admisson.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT AT THE HAUNTED HUT

The 42nd Scawthorpe Scouts will be hosting Halloween Night at The Haunted Hut from 6-8pm at the scout hut, next to Sunnyfields School, Rose Garth Crescent, Scawthorpe on October 31. Entry is £2 with group discounts, family activities and hot food.

MOORENDS MINERS WELFARE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE

Good Buddies and Cheeky Monkeys parent and toddler group are having a Halloween party for 0-5 year olds on October 31 from 9am - 11.30am. £1.50 per child, food and drink provided, Please book in advance to secure a place.

On October 29, 30 and 31 you can search the maze in the dark fro ghosts, ghouls and witches. Booking is required at www.bostonpark.com

Admission is £6 per person or £20 for a family ticket.

BONFIRE NIGHT AND FIREWORKS

BIG BANG 2016

The Big Bang is back at the Keepmoat Stadium. The fireworks extravaganza will take place on the evening of Friday November 4.

There will be two fireworks displays, with a children’s one at 7pm – where Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog will be in attendance - followed by the main event at 8.45pm.

Roger Tuby’s Fun Fair will again be bringing rides to suit all ages, with big screen entertainment and much more.

Tickets are just £3, with entry for children shorter than one metre free. Parking is £3.

DONCASTER TENNIS CLUB BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Doncaster Tennis Club in Saxton Avenue will host a bonfire and fireworks display on November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks from 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.

PARKLANDS BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road will host a bonfire and fireworks on November 5 from 7pm. Admission is free and there will be toffee apples, food and a face painter to keep the children entertained. There will also be a disco in the ballroom.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR 2016

Askern's fireworks event will take place on November 4 from 7.30pm. The display will be free of charge although donations are welcomed and a fun fair will be present. It will take place at Askern Events Field, just off the A19, postcode DN6 0AB.

ROSSINGTON FIREWORK DISPLAY

Rossington Parish Council will be hosting a free fireworks display from 7pm on Saturday 5 November at the Miners' Welfare Ground, Rossington.

THE WHITE HART AT WADWORTH

The White Hart at Wadworth will be hosting a fireworks display from 6pm onwards on November 5.

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL SPORTS ASSOCIATION BONFIRE

A community bonfire and fireworks display will take place at the Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 4. There will be a funfair from 5pm, food and drink from 6pm while the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the fireworks display at 7.30pm. There is a £1 donation on the gate.

BENTLEY PARK

Bentley Area Community Partnership will be hosting a fireworks display at Bentley Park on Sunday 6 November. Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

The Anne Arms at Sutton will be hosting a bonfire night on November 4. The bonfire starts at 6pm and the fireworks start from 7pm. £1 for adults and kids go free.

There will be burgers, hotdogs, pie & peas, toffee apples and a Jamaican BBQ on sale.

9th DONCASTER (YORK ROAD) SCOUT GROUP FAMILY BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The event will be held at the group's headquarters on November 5 at the rear of the Sun Inn, Scawsby. Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6pm with fireworks at 6.30pm, There will be jacket potatoes, hot dogs and burgers on offer. Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children.

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC

Wheatley Hills RUFC will be hosting a Bonfire and Firework Display from 6.30 pm on November 5 with a bonfire and then fireworks from 7.30pm.

The event will be bigger and better than before with an indoor and bigger outdoor bar - hog roast - burgers and hotdogs as well as a sweet stall, glowsticks and toys. Pay on the gate.

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB

Bonfire and fireworks spectacular from 6pm on November 5. £2.50 per person, under fives free. Food will include pulled pork, hot dogs, burgers and hot drinks.

THE HARVEY ARMS

The Harvey Arms will be hosting its annual bonfire and firework display on November 5 from 6pm.

THORNE-MOORENDS TOWN COUNCIL ANNUAL THORNE AND MOORENDS FIREWORK DISPLAY

The annual firework display organised by Thorne-Moorends Town Council will be held on Friday 4 Novembe at Moorends Welfare Recreation Ground commencing at 7:00pm. As in previous years the display is set to music. TMCR FM will be in attendance, and refreshments will be available. Members of the public are reminded not to bring their own fireworks (including sparklers).