Your chance to own the impressive Brodsworth Manor

Brodsworth Manor is a well appointed family home situated in a popular village location offering impressive accommodation throughout.

It has five reception rooms including a games room, music room ,large lounge and a dining room.

There is a fitted kitchen with utility and a ground floor toilet.

The property has six bedrooms to the first floor with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe to the master.

There is a further en-suite to bedroom two and a family bathroom/toilet.

Outside the property benefits from a landscaped enclosed garden to the rear and ample off street parking to the front.

The property had the added benefits of oil central heating and double glazing,

Viewing comes most highly recommended as only by an internal inspection can the property really be fully appreciated.

The stone built property has a well thought out design throughout.

It is originally in part of the of Brodsworth Hall estate, tucked away in a cul de sac in the quiet village of Brodsworth.

* Brodsworth Manor, Manor Grove, Brodsworth - £575,000, contact Merryweathers on 01302 366828.