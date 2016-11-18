Yorkshire team raise over £18k in one night for charity

During 2016, a leading housebuilder has not only been building homes and communities across Yorkshire but also at villages in the African country of Malawi as part of its support for the global charity, Habitat for Humanity.

The Miller Homes Yorkshire team has held a number of fundraising events in order to hit the company’s target of raising £100,000 for the charity, including a golf day and bake sales with its Yorkshire regional efforts culminating in a spectacular ‘Black and Gold’ ball as they welcomed their colleagues returning from constructing homes in Malawi.

“We have been very proud to support this charity during the year and have worked together to make a real difference,” said Neil Reaney Customer Services Director Miller Homes North. “We were delighted to welcome over 400 guests to our venue in Leeds and to raise over £18,000 from the ball.”

Suppliers, colleagues, friends and members of the Miller team from across the UK attended including Chief Executive Chris Endsor and Adam Patterson and Gabrielle Crowther who were part of the team that travelled to Malawi.

“We have the greatest admiration for our colleagues who worked so hard and constructed homes for families in Malawi giving them somewhere to feel safe and secure,” said Neil. “It has been very humbling for us all to be involved with such an amazing charity and makes us appreciate the homes we create across Yorkshire even more.”

During the evening guests enjoyed a delicious meal, pledged during a live auction and danced the night away to band, ‘Munch’.

