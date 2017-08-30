Yorkshire fest fans count down to eclectic music celebration

With Leeds Festival still a memory more vivid than Liam Gallagher's language, local indie fans are set for the best of another fest on our patch.

The countdown is well underway for first wave of must-see bands scheduled to grace Myrtle Park for Bingley Music Live. The September 1-3 showcase will see Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers (here accompanied by timely lyrics quiz celebrating their If You Tolerate This chart-topper from 19 summers ago) take centre stage to headline on Friday while local lads made good, Menston’s finest Kaiser Chiefs, are set for Saturday's top billing with The Wombats headlining on Sunday.

Now in its 11th year, having burst onto the festival circuit in 2007, the event has swiftly become one of Yorkshire’s most celebrated festivals, once more hosting biggest and best names in contemporary music across two action-packed stages.

Other top artists, ranging from Badly Drawn Boy to Peter Doherty, will share stages with Maximo Park, Milburn, Feeder, Cabbage, Soul II Soul and Twin Atlantic as well as 30-plus other acts, among them emerging talents Your Illuminations, Able’s Army, The Harriets and Sifaka.,

"This year’s event (whose family-friendly atmosphere is here illustrated by video of last year's success) promises to provide the ultimate closing party to the UK festival circuit at a price everyone can afford," promise organisers.

Friday and Sunday Adult (£35) and Child (£30) tickets remain available on 0844 888 9991.

Friday headliners Manic Street Preachers

Saturday headliners Kaiser Chiefs