Wonderful opportunity to buy a two bed terrace in Swinton - £80,000

This property is a shining example of what can be made of a two bedroom terrace home.

Just look at the condition inside, everything from the modern kitchen and attractive garden, to the neutral decor and tidy finish throughout makes this a wonderful opportunity for any young family or first time buyer.

If you are in the market for a quality home in an ideal location, then you really need to look no further.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a 14 foot lounge with gas feature fireplace with surround, and a dining room.

In the kitchen are a variety of appliances including a fridge, freezer, electric oven, and an electric hob with extractor fan over. There is also plumbing and space for a washing machine.

On the first floor are the two bedrooms and the bathroom with bath, toilet and shower cubicle.

Outside, to the front of the property is a small gated area which is mainly paved and to the rear is an extremely well presented and enclosed garden. The garden is mainly block paved but also benefits from a small lawn area.

* Queen Street, Swinton - £80,000, contact Haybrook on 01709 584115.