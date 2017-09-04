Wonder Stuff singer announces concert date at tiny Doncaster village hall

Wonder Stuff lead singer Miles Hunt has announced a concert date at a tiny, Doncaster village hall.

The singer, best known for hits such as Dizzy, The Size of A Cow and Don't Let Me Down Gently, will appear at Wroot Village Hall later this year.

He will be joined for the show by Erica Nockalls, the Rotherham-born violinist for the band who also scored success with Golden Green and Welcome To The Cheap Seats in the late 80s and early 90s.

The duo will be performing tracks from their third studio album We Came Here To Work, which will be released later this month.

Having celebrated the band’s 30th anniversary in 2016 with a new album and an extensive touring schedule, the duo decided to head into calmer waters at the beginning of this year by returning to their acoustic project.

When asked about the release of a third Hunt/Nockalls album Hunt replied: “As much as I love rockin’ out with the band, there is a side to me that enjoys a more relaxed approach to making music.

"Erica and I have been touring as an acoustic duo for ten years now and we thought it was about time we added some new material to our acoustic arsenal."

Remarking on the differences between the music the duo write for their acoustic project and the music they write for The Wonder Stuff, Hunt said: “The music that The Wonder Stuff make is for nights out with your friends, what Erica and I have hopefully done with ‘We Came Here To Work’ is made music for nights spent at home in more genteel company."

Peppered with Hunt’s trademark acerbic lyrics and Nockalls’ pleasingly angular string arrangements We Came Here To Work’ is a stark and reflective piece of work

The show takes place at Wroot Village Hall on September 30.