Win top tickets to see Mark Ronson’s live show

Internationally renowned DJ Mark Ronson will be performing a DJ set after an evening of racing at the Construction Index Race Day on Saturday July 1, 2017 and you and a friend could be there.

We have teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets to the event on Saturday, July 1.

Ronson, five-time- Grammy-award winning artist and producer, who has worked with huge names in the industry will showcase his inimitable talent to the crowds who are expected to flock to the event.

The winning tickets are for the County Enclosure, which gives the ultimate viewpoint for the races and gives access to all areas on the course.

This is the place to be seen with access to the exclusive Champagne Lawn and The Old Weighing Room Restaurant and with a smart dress code it’s the perfect excuse for a cracking day out.

After the races have finished Mark Ronson will be hitting the decks for an amazing DJ set to finish the night off on a high.

Music Live nights are always a real highlight of the summer season and are the perfect event for race goers and music lovers alike.

For more information on the races or to book tickets go to Doncaster Racecourse

To be in with a chance to win tickets, answer this simple question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please provide your full address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: What is the name of the track that Mark Ronson released with Bruno Mars?

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is non-transferable. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies - see Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.