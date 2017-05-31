Win tickets to the ‘Wild Family Fun Day’ at Doncaster Racecourse

One of the most popular family racing days at Doncaster Racecourse is looming and we have five family tickets to giveaway.

The Wild Family Fun day at the Races on Sunday, June 18th, promises to be a day filled with delight and excitement for all the family.

The ground floor area at the racecourse will be transformed into a haven of fun, with a range of activities for children of all ages to enjoy, along with CBBC’s Andy Day making special guest appearances with his Dino Raps Live Show.

Gates open at noon, so there is plenty of time to enjoy all the added attractions before the first race at 2pm, when the horses tackle the legendary Town Moor turf.

Free entertainment and activities include Mr Dan’s Circus Skills Workshop, Kids Disco with games and prizes.

The Creation Station and a colouring competition all of which will help make this year’s Father’s Day one to remember.

Additional activities include face painting, Fit 2 Play and Mini Kicks football fun.

And, if that simply wasn’t enough fun, there will be fairground rides (extra charge applies) and of course, seven thrilling races to cheer on.

All children under 18 enjoy free entry when accompanied by an adult.

To find out more about the Family Fun day or to book tickets visit {http://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats- on/fixture/family-fun- day-3/|Doncaster Racecourse|click here} or call 01302 304200.

Closing date for the competition is Noon, Wednesday, June 7, 2017

For your chance to win a Family Grandstand Ticket (2 adults and up to 6 children), answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type ‘Wild Family Fun Day Competition’ in the subject line and provide your address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: Which CBBC star will be making a guest appearance?

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above. * No cash alternative and the prize is non transferrable. * Entrants must be aged 18 or over. * Dress code applies (see www.doncaster‐racecourse.co.uk).

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply