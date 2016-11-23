Win tickets to the Christmas Jumpers race meeting

‘Tis the season to be jolly and Doncaster Racecourse is certainly encouraging some festive fun this December.

The top class sporting venue is re-capturing the essence of Christmas with its Festive Jumpers race meetings on December 9 and 10, whilst supporting local children’s charity Cash for Kids with this year’s Mission Christmas appeal.

The fun starts on Friday, December 9 with seven National Hunt races and continues on Saturday 10, for a further day of quality festive jump racing.

Many race goers join in the fun and don their Christmas attire early making the racecourse a sea of green and red with an added sparkle and a twinkling light or two.

And, because the Festive Jumpers meeting is supporting Hallam FM’s Mission Christmas appeal, all race goers on Saturday December 10 that bring with them a new

unwrapped gift to donate to the charity, will be entered into a free prize draw to win an Annual Membership to Doncaster Racecourse.

This fabulous prize allows the winner free entry into the 36 race meetings at Doncaster including the four day St. Leger Festival and Music Live events, plus free admission to all 16 ARC racecourses.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday December 10.

So if you fancy a festive flutter whilst helping to make a child smile this Christmas enter now.

To be in with a chance to win a pair ot tickets for the Christmas Jumpers race meeting, answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Christmas Jumpers in the subject line and provide a daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: Festive Jumpers race meeting supports which local charity?

Closing date for entries, Noon, Wednesday, December 30, 2016

For more information visit Doncaster Racecourse