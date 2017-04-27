Win tickets to see UB40 and an evening of racing

Kicking off the Music Live season at Doncaster Racecourse is legendary British reggae band UB40, featuring Duncan Campbell as lead singer. The hugely popular act returns to the venue on Saturday May 20 following an evening of racing.

UB40 is one of the world’s bestselling bands and has sold over 70 million records both in the UK and internationally.

Most famous for producing the 1983 smash hit ‘Red Red Wine,” the great live band will perform other classic songs including ‘Falling In Love With You,” ‘Kingston Town’ and ‘I Got You Babe’ as well as more recently recorded material.

The Sun Bets Music Live evening of racing will feature seven races followed by the band live on the main stage. Gates open at 3.30pm with the first race commencing at 5.50pm.

Racing will be completed by 9pm when the atmosphere becomes even more electric as the crowds prepare for UB40 to grace the stage and wow them with their timeless classics and invigorating new songs.

We have teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five lucky winners the opportunity to experience a fun evening of racing followed by the live performance by UB40.

So if you fancy winning an evening of sheer unadulterated entertainment - enter now.

For further information and to buy tickets visit Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of County Tickets answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk

Please type UB40 Competition in the subject line and supply a daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: How many records has UB40 sold in the UK and internationally?

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* Closing date: Wednesday May 3 2017.

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferable.

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies.

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.