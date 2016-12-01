Win tickets to entertain the family at Twixmas

The presents are unwrapped, you’ve over indulged on delicious treats and the children have energy to burn – it’s that time between Christmas and New Year – Twixmas!

In an effort to get the people of Doncaster and the surrounding areas moving again Doncaster Racecourse is holding a Twixmas Race meeting, on December 29, which is perfect for avid race goers and novices alike.

So if you are sick of sprouts, over induldged on retro Christmas television programmes and need to get the kids out in the fresh air – then an afternoon watching the thrill of the National Hunt Racing along with free kids

entertainment including crafting with The Creation Station and facepainting, will provide the perfect distraction. We have teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five family tickets, which admit two adults and up to 6 children up to the age of 18, into the County Enclosure.

Racing commences at 12.10pm although gates open at 10am on Thursday 29 December. A variety of restaurant, dining and drinks packages are available to ensure you enjoy every aspect of your day.

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

To be in with a chance to win a family ticket to the Twixmas race day, answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Twixmas Competition in the subject line and provide a daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: Is the National Hunt Racing a flat or jumps meeting?

T&Cs; * Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies • Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Closing date for entries: Noon, Wednesday, December 7, 2016