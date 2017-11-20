Search

Win tickets for Festive Jumpers race meeting

‘Tis the season to be jolly and Doncaster Racecourse is certainly encouraging some festive fun this December. The top class sporting venue is re-capturing the essence of Christmas with its Festive Jumpers race meetings.

The fun starts on Friday December 15 with seven National Hunt races and continues on Saturday November 16 for a further day of quality festive jump racing. Many race goers join in the fun and don their Christmas attire early making the racecourse a sea of green and red with an added sparkle and a twinkling light or two!

This mid December meeting is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations and enjoy top quality racing at a top quality course.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer 5 pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday 16 th December. So if you fancy a festive flutter why not enter now? Someone’s got to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

T&Cs:

*The closing date for entries is Noon, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

*Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above. *No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable

*Entrants must be aged 18 or over. *Dress code applies see Doncaster Racecourse. *Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

*Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

*Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets, answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Festive Jumpers Competition in the subject line and provide your name, address and telephone number.

QUESTION: How many National Hunt races take place on Friday December 15 race meeting?