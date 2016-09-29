Win must-have tickets to the Racing Post Trophy

Following hot on the heels of a hugely successful St Leger Festival, Doncaster Racecourse is opening the gates to a prestigious racing event; the Racing Post Trophy meeting on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22.

The final Group 1 race of the popular British Flat Racing season, takes places on Saturday, has seen some greats through the winning post such as last year’s Racing Post Trophy winner Marcel and 2014 Ladbrokes St Leger winner, Kingston Hill. The Racing Post Trophy meeting, covers two days of top class horse racing action with visitors also being treated to live music from ‘The PYT’s’ in the exhibition hall following the last race on Saturday. We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday October 22.

For further information about Doncaster Racecourse or to book tickets call 01302 304200 or go to Doncaster Racecourse

Doncaster Racecourse T&Cs:

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable.

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

Guests at the racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

If you fancy witnessing the future champions of British Horse Racing battle it out for the Group 1 Racing Post Trophy answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Racing Post Trophy in the subject line and provide name, address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: Who won the Racing Post Trophy in 2014?

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

Closing date: Noon, Wednesday, October 5, 2016