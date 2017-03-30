Win a year’s free pass with New Bodies Gym

The Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with a high tech gym to offer lucky readers the chance of winning free membership for a year.

New Bodies Gym is giving away two annual passes and a six-month pass as part of our great competition.

Located in Wheatley Hall Road, just a short distance from the town centre, Bodies styles itself on being South Yorkshire’s most dedicated gym, offering a total fitness programme to suit every need and level and the gym’s owner and staff strive to be the best.

The gym is based over three floors.The ground floor is home to the gym’s power house - the Viking Power and Strength, catering for the serious body builder. Sessions are held at noon on a Saturday,

Also on the ground floor is “MFC” Momentum Fitness Coaching. Here resident personal trainer Ian, a former military man, trains his clients to become fit and strong to reach peak physical fitness.

On the second floor is the heart and soul of Bodies, the main gym. Featuring all the hi-tech equipment, plus men and women’s saunas and showers, personal trainers are on hand to advise and help you achieve whatever goals you wish.

Bodies is a mixed facility gym and open 6.30am-9pm Monday to Friday, Saturdays from 7.30am-5pm and from 9am-3pm on Sundays.

A range of health foods and supplements are on sale.

Further development plans are in the pipeline for the third floor which Bodies say will be the first of its kind in Britain.

