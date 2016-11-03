Win a family ticket to this year's After Dark, Yorkshire's biggest firework spectacular

Each year on the 5th of November the event plays host to a whopping 18,000 spectators.

The show includes: giant fun fair, a bonfire, food stalls, Hallam FM and Big John Live and of course the legendary fireworks display set off to music.

After Dark

We have teamed up with After Dark to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket (up to 4 people) TO you celebrate Bonfire Night in style at this spectacular event.

To be in with a chance to win one of these sparkling prizes, answer the following question and email to barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type AFTER DARK in the subject line

QUESTION: How many spectators normally attend After Dark?

Closing date for entries is 2pm Friday, November 4, 2016

After Dark

The event is staged at the purpose built Don Valley Grass Bowl (Sheffield, S9 2DF) which is easily accessible from junction 34 of the M1.

Program of events:

5.30pm – Opening

7.30pm – Bonfire lit

9.00pm – Fireworks set off to music

10.00pm – Event closes

Tickets:

Bought in advance

Adults (14+) - £10 (+ £1 booking fee)

Children - £5 (+ 50p booking fee)

Under 3’s – free

Bought after 5pm on the event day

Adults (14+) - £12

Children - £6

Under 3’s – free

Ticket Hotline: (0114) 256 5656

Tickets are available from Sheffield Arena, City Hall, USUS & Hallam University Unions.

Tickets can be bought online: https://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/whats-on/after-dark-2016-don-valley-grass-bowl-5504/

Note: Tickets also available on the day at the entrance to Ice Sheffield (cash only) and at the Sheffield Arena Box Office (cash & card).

Car parking at Sheffield Arena (next door). Don Valley Grass Bowl can also be accessed via Supertram. The Arena/Don Valley Stadium stop is located just a stone’s throw from the event site. More trams are provided on the night of the After Dark event.

Find more at: http://www.yellowbusevents.co.uk/after-dark/

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply