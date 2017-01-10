Win a Family Feast at The Highwayman Pizza & Carvery

Following the launch of its tasty new menu and exciting new look, we have teamed up with the Highwayman Pizza and Carvery to offer six lucky readers the chance to win £50 vouchers and enjoy a fabulous family feast on the house.

Winners will be able to enjoy the new menu, offering something for all the family from fresh dough pizzas, pub classics such as hand battered fish and steak & ale pie, as well as comforting slow roasted carvery meats with all the trimmings. Every day the pub makes its own fresh dough so you can tuck into freshly made stone baked pizzas and garlic bread, and it has a range of burgers and vegetarian dishes while all main courses come with unlimited veg, salad and sides.

The Highwayman is located at Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, DN6 7HU. You can book online visit The Highwayman, Doncaster or calling 01302 723559.

To be in with a chance to win a £50 voucher to enjoy a family feast, answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk - Please type The Highwayman Competition in the subject line and provide a daytime telephone number.

How are our carvery meats cooked?

a) Fried.

b) Slow roasted.

c) Boiled.

Terms & Conditions:

1. Entrants must be 18 or over.

2. No cash alternative,

3. Prize valid only at the the Highwayman, Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, DN6 7HU, and must be redeemed by February 26, 2017.

5. Prize to be redeemed in one visit and cannot be spent exclusively on drinks.

6. Closing date is noon, Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.