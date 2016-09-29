Well proportioned four bedroom detached home in Brincliffe - £575,000

A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the location of this well proportioned four bedroom detached family home.

It is located in the leafy sought after residential suburb of Brincliffe with amenities, public transport and reputable schools within half a mile.

The property benefits from double glazing, central heating, alarm system, cavity wall and loft insulation.

Having been recently redecorated internally it offers versatile extended accommodation ideal for a teenager or dependant relative with a ground floor fourth bedroom, shower room and linked large utility/multi purpose room.

The accommodation briefly comprises: an entrance hall, downstairs shower room, bedroom four, living room with feature fireplace, dining room, fitted kitchen, and a large utility room.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, bedrooms two and three with en-suite wet room and separate study/dressing area. There is also a bathroom with a white suite.

Outside is a dual entry driveway with parking for several vehicles, a double length garage and a lawned garden.

* 27 Lyndhurst Road, Brincliffe - offers around £575,000, contact Bloor & Co Ltd on 0114 2500 800.