Vote for your Chippy of the Year 2017

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

What is it that keeps your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive?

Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page back to us, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday July 7, 2017. Be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

01 Andrews Golden Cod, 105 Beckett Road, Doncaster DN2 4AD.

02 Fish Bits, 61 Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster DN11 2BY.

03 Fish Dish, 2 Everingham Road, Doncaster DN4 6JG.

04 Harry’s Fish Bar, 18 High Street, Doncaster DN7 4BP.

05 Pisces Fish bar, 100 Gattison Lane, Doncaster DN11 0NR.

06 Quayside Fish and Chips, 19a Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1LQ.

07 Roberts Golden Cod, 21 Church Street, Doncaster DN3 3AE.

08 Tom’s Traditional Fish and Chips, 126 Sandford Road, Doncaster DN4 8EU.

09 Whitby’s, Old Fire Station, Intake, Leicester Avenue, Doncaster DN2 6DR.

10 York Road Golden Cod, 6a York Road, Doncaster DN5 8RW.

The voting form for Chippy of the Year 2017 can be found on page 38 of the June 22 edition of the Doncaster free Press. Simply fill in your full name, address and voting number of the chippy you would like to vote for.