Village of Rossington gets ready for May Day parade

A special parade reflecting Rossington’s past, present and future will take to the streets of the village this May Day.

Rossington Community Group have been busy holding family creative sessions making art and costumes for the special Easter event on May 1.

The parade will kick off Right Up Our Street’s Summer Outdoors programme and will see people young and old dressing up as the past, present and future of the South Yorkshire village.

Art and costume workshops are being held over Easter at the Holmescarr Community Centre on Tuesday April 11 and Tuesday April 18, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30 to 3.30pm.

Sharon Richards, from the Rossington Community Group, said: “Rossington’s proud mining history will be celebrated, while the present will focus on the famous railway crossing – prepare to see controllers, level crossings and people-powered trains hitting the streets on the day.

“The future of Rossington will focus on the importance of the great outdoors, so look out for weird woodland creatures and nature reserves as well as time machines. We are looking for volunteers to get involved.”

All of this will have a soundtrack performed by the competition-winning band from St Michael’s Primary School.

Marshalls and volunteers will be needed to make sure everything runs smoothly and anyone who would like to get involved and help Rossington enjoy its day to the fullest should get in touch at hello@rightupourstreet.org.uk or visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk for more details.