US rockers Crazy Town who had worldwide smash hit Butterfly announce Doncaster pub date

A multi-million selling US band who enjoyed global success are to play a date at a Doncaster pub next month.

Crazy Town, who topped charts around the world with the song Butterfly in 2000, will appear at The Woolpack in Doncaster's Market Place on October 26.

The American rap rock band, formed in 1995 by Bret Mazur and Seth Binzer, hit the big time with Butterfly, with the song topping the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

The song also reached number 3 in the UK and also made the top spot in Austria, Germany, Norway and Switzerland as well as top tens across Europe.

The video has also been viewed more than 51 million times on YouTube.

The single's success helped their debut album, The Gift of Game sell over 1.5 million copies worldwide.

Their follow-up album, Darkhorse failed to achieve the same level of success, contributing to the band's break-up in 2003.

But Mazur and Binzer reformed the band in 2007 and released their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015.

Tickets for the show at The Woolpack are priced at £8 and are available from the venue.