Tyke that! Yorkshire Day food for thought.

August 1 is perfect excuse, should one be needed, to make a meal of God's Own County's culinary culture.
Wren Kitchens’ Yorkshire Day Food Trail Yorkshire Day Food Trail toasts white rose cuisine across a county as rich as flour, eggs and milk that is unmistakably our traditional pudding, illustrated by Jamie Oliver's "pukka tukka" recipe and timely county quiz.
Nobody does it batter so we're pudding on the style with whirlwind whet your whistle-stop tour of Tyke delicacies. Have you visited more of these mouth-watering fine fare hot spots than we've had hot dinners?
North Bay Fisheries, Scarborough
Yorkshire is renowned for its wonderful fish and chips, and North Bay Fisheries in the seaside town of Scarborough is hard to beat. We’ll have a large haddock with chips, mushy peas, and gravy please… And don’t forget the scraps!
North Bay Fisheries
179 Columbus Ravine
Scarborough
YO12 7QZ
Tel: 01723 500073
www.seamerfisheries.co.uk
Malton Monthly Food Market, Malton
Touted as Yorkshire’s food capital, we can’t think of a better food market than the Malton Monthly Food Market. Every 2nd Saturday of the month, the region’s foodies gather to sell locally sourced produce and chin wag about everything Yorkshire.
Malton Monthly Food Market
Market Place
Malton
YO17 7LX
www.maltonyorkshire.co.uk/monthly-food-market/
The Hole in the Wall, York
Good old-fashioned pubs are ten a penny in Yorkshire, but The Hole in the Wall has more charm than most. From gigantic Yorkshire puddings served with beef and gravy to its fine local ales, live music, and pub quiz nights, there’s a lot to love at this York institution.
The Hole in the Wall
10 High Petergate
York
YO1 7EH
Tel: 01904 634468
www.holeinthewallyork.co.uk
The Hull Pie Bakery, Hull
Few of Yorkshire’s many, many brilliant pie shops can match the crusty, locally-sourced goodness of the selection found at The Hull Pie Bakery! With a range described by The Guardian as “dangerously delicious pastry-wrapped items”, who can resist flavours such as slow roasted lamb and mint or steak, stout, and stilton?
The Hull Pie Bakery
408 Cottingham Road
Hull
HU6 8QE
Tel: 01482 342397
www.thehullpie.co.uk
The Peppered Pig, Goole
Housed in a beautifully rustic, red-brick converted barn, this restaurant-deli-pub has bags of Yorkshire charm. If you have a sweet tooth and want to keep it local, try the Yorkshire ginger cake with warm stout butterscotch and liquorice ice cream – yum!
The Peppered Pig
Turnbridge
Snaith Road
East Cowick
Nr Goole
DN14 9BY
Tel: 01405 839888
www.thepepperedpig.co.uk
Yummy Yorkshire, Huddersfield
Delph House Farm is home to Yummy Yorkshire, which produces award-winning Yorkshire ice cream in a variety of ingenious flavours, including black treacle and amaretti biscuit, jaffa cake, figgy pudding, and marmalade cheesecake. An essential Yorkshire stop-off!
Yummy Yorkshire
Delph House Farm
High Flatts
Denby Dale
Huddersfield
HD8 8XY
Tel: 01226 762551
www.yummyyorkshire.co.uk
Oldroyds Farm, Rothwell
Rhubarb is quintessentially Yorkshire, and Oldroyd’s Rhubarb Triangle Experience is the best place to see it first-hand; the area between Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell is famous for rhubarb among foodies. Learning why the experts here harvest rhubarb by candlelight is a great family day out.
E. Oldroyd & Sons
Hopefield Farm
The Shutts
Leadwell Lane
Rothwell
LS26 0ST
Tel: 0113 2828775
www.yorkshirerhubarb.co.uk
The Tetley, Leeds
Whilst the historic Tetley Brewery was torn down a few years ago, The Tetley pub rose from its ashes and pays homage to the iconic Yorkshire beer brand. As well as a mighty fine gastro-pub, the building houses art exhibitions and a Tetley museum.
The Tetley
Brewery Wharf
Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ
Tel: 0113 3202323
www.thetetley.org
Betty’s Tea Rooms, Harrogate
Afternoon tea is quintessentially British, and Yorkshire-based Betty’s has been leading the pack for almost 100 years. With people still queueing up round the block in droves, you need to turn up early to guarantee yourself the Betty’s experience.
Betty’s Harrogate
1 Parliament Street
Harrogate
HG1 2QU
Tel: 01423 814070
www.bettys.co.uk/cafe-tea-rooms/locations/harrogate
Black Sheep Brewery, Masham
Head to Masham for the Yorkshire ale experience at Black Sheep Brewery. Witness the brewhouse in action, discover the painstaking process of perfecting the ultimate pint, and sample the fresh, famous goods in the bar.
The Black Sheep Brewery
Wellgarth
Masham
North Yorkshire
HG4 4EN
Tel: 01765 680100
www.blacksheepbrewery.com
Wensleydale Creamery, Wensleydale
If you find Wallace and Gromit’s favourite cheese irresistible, then you’ll be in heaven at Wensleydale Creamery. Boasting an interactive family experience, museum, and cheese-making viewing gallery, it is the only place to get the authentic Wensleydale experience!
Wensleydale Creamery
Gayle Lane
Hawes
Wensleydale
DL8 3RN
Tel: 01969 667664
www.wensleydale.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.