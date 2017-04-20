TRAVEL: Gearing up for Budapest by bike is a Breeze

Cycling is only "wheel" way to see Budapest at its best.

What better fashion to see "Pearl of the Danube" shine at its brightest than in the "Bud, sweat and gears" saddle, seeing sights secreted from buses and too far afield to comfortably walk (here accompanied by timely city knowledge quiz).

Budapest Bike Breeze is just such safe and easy way to explore Hungary's capital, breathtakingly beautiful and rich with historical heritage in equal measure.

Brand new tracking bicycles boast 24 gears to help tackle all inclines while quality cycles are available for all ages and sizes, complete with child seats and helmets to suit.

Professional English-speaking guides - such as our friendly informative host with the most Akos - are young natives "in love with their city". As he says: "We are committed to riding and healthy lifestyle. Working with backpackers and tourists for eight years, we know visitors' needs.

"We will show you the best of the area and recommend activities to do and sights to see after the tour, including best places to eat, drink and go out".



To that end we saddled up for Wheels and Meals Bike Tour, including welcome pit stop Pántlika Bistro, where welcome goulash, washed down by refreshing fruit flavoured ale, can be sampled within serene parkland surrounds.

The four and half hour excursion along car-free cycle lanes is as comprehensive as it is compelling, exhilarating as it is exciting, including attractive aspects of such local landmarks as Andrássy Avenue, Heroes' Square, Szechenyi Thermal Baths, St Stephen's Basilica, Chain-bridge, Castle district and much more during 15 scenic stops around a city that is UNESCO World heritage sights central.

Hidden treasure photo opportunities aplenty litter an interactive trek that also affords interesting insights into what made "Heart of Europe" inhabitants what they are today ... warmly welcoming.

Other itineraries include Easy Breezy Budapest Sightseeing, Szentendre Bike & Boat Tour (featured here), Lights of Budapest evening cycling and retrospective From fading communism trip as well as other modes of transport including scooters and canoes.

Certainly this transport of delight duly delivers its business maxim "to make you love this great city just like we do," offering all the gears and ideas to explore Budapest at its very best.

Genial guide Akos and reviewer Chris take a break from bikes to enjoy colour-splashed scenery

Refreshingly welcome pit stop Pntlika Bistro

Impressivbe backdrop Heroes' Square

Budapest biking is a Breeze

Car-free bike lanes offer safe cycling