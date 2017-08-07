Sheffield is key location for new Travelodge hotel - creating 420 new jobs

Have your say

Major hotel chain Travelodge has announced it’s looking for its sixth site in Sheffield.

The city is one of 12 locations in the firm’s Yorkshire expansion programme.

This expansion would boost Travelodge’s Yorkshire portfolio to 46 hotels and could create over 420 new jobs.

The other 11 locations include: York Monks Cross, Barnsley, Wakefield, Hull, Rotherham, Knaresborough, Bridlington, Headingley, Whitby, Wetherby and Northallerton/Thirsk.

This expansion announcement was made at the official opening ceremony of York Layerthorpe Travelodge, the company’s fifth hotel (and flagship hotel) in the city.

With this opening, Travelodge is now the biggest branded hotel chain in York.

York Layerthorpe is the company’s 547th hotel and its 34th hotel in Yorkshire.

The purpose-built 128-room hotel has a Bar Café and on-site parking.

It overlooks the River Foss and is just a few minutes away from the city centre.

Travelodge UK property director Tony O’Brien commented: “We opened Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel in Skipton in 1987 and over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“As we look to the future, the Yorkshire economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to areas such as Sheffield there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price. To meet this growing need we are actively looking for another hotel site in Sheffield.”

Travelodge currently operates five hotels in Sheffield: Sheffield Central, Sheffield Meadowhall; Sheffield Richmond; Sheffield Arena; and Sheffield Bottom. These hotels have been modernised as part of Travelodge’s £6 million Yorkshire refurbishment programme, which includes all these hotels being upgraded in the new contemporary brand design.

Travelodge, Yorkshire’s first branded budget hotel provider, is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary of trading in the county.