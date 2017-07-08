Top North Lindsey College dance student is flying high on success

A talented dance student from North Lindsey College has been offered places at a top London dance school.

Devon-Piatt Panton has been accepted a place at Creative Academy in London even though he was accepted at every stage school and university he applied for.

Devon joined North Lindsey College in 2016 to study musical theatre and also the Level three Extended Diploma in Performing Arts. He always felt that he didn’t excel academically at school, but always enjoyed dance and decided that he wanted to make a future for himself in the dance industry.

Dance tutor Katie Lampkowski saw potential in him and accepted him on the course where Devon has gone from strength to strength and has even competed in competitions with the rest of the class.

Katie Lampowski said: “Devon has continued to impress me with his work ethic and determination to achieve the highest standard of work possible. All his hard work has paid off as he was offered places at every stage school and University applied for. He accepted a place at Creative Academy in London, where he will be studying a BA Honours in Dance.”

Devon said: “I absolutely love the course and the tutor, Katie, is the best I’ve ever met.”