Three coffees a day is secret to a longer life

Drinking three cups of coffee each day could be the secret to a long life a landmark study has revealed.

Scientists at Imperial College London have found that people who drink coffee may live longer than non-coffee drinkers, as it reduces the risk of death from all disease. Even decaffeinated coffee was found to have a similar effect, though there is a hint of caution as researchers could not exclude that decaffeinated coffee drinkers may have been consuming caffeinated coffee as well in different periods of their life. The findings come from the largest study of its kind, in which scientists analysed data from more than half a million people across ten European countries, including the UK, to explore coffee effects on mortality.