Three bedroomed detached bungalow in Haxey - £265,000

This detached bungalow is situated in the village of Haxey and is ideally located within access to all local amenities including a school, shops and doctors.

The accommodation comprises a reception hall with double doors that lead to the lounge which has an ornamental fireplace with marble hearth.

In the dining area/kitchen there is a built in double oven and four ring gas hob with extractor fan over, plus a log burner. Patio doors lead from the dining area to the garden.

There is an utility with a Belfast sink and provisions for white goods.

The master bedroom has an en-suite with a shower cubicle, vanity sink unit and toilet. There are a further two bedrooms.

In the bathroom is a fitted white suite comprising of a toilet, pedestal wash basin and panelled bath with hand shower attachment.

Outside, to the front this property benefits from a lawned garden and gravelled area to one side. A brick block paved driveway offers parking and access to a detached double garage.

The rear garden is lawned with a patio area.

* 1 Hunters Croft, Haxey - £265,000, contact Keith Clough on 01427 873236.