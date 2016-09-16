Three bedroom end terrace for sale in Conisbrough - £99,995

Offered for sale with a no vendor chain is this recently decorated three double bedroomed spacious end terraced house with wonderful views of Conisbrough Castle and surrounding countryside where a viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the standard and size of accommodation on offer.

The property is situated on the outskirts of the village within easy reach to all local amenities, schools, bus routes and the A1, M1/M18 motorway. The property benefits from gas fired central heating and Upvc double glazing briefly comprising: lounge with stone effect fire surround and coal effect gas fire; separate dining room with medium oak fire surround; cellar; a galley kitchen which is fitted with a range of beech shaker style wall and base units with soft close feature doors. Cooking facilities aer included. There are two double bedrooms and a fully tiled bathroom to the first floor. Further stairs lead to bedroom three (attic). There is a small easily maintained front garden and an enclosed private rear garden which is laid to lawn with a flagged patio area allowing off-street parking. Energy performance rating E.