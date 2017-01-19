Three bedroom dormer bungalow in Crowle - £199,950

Situated in an exclusive cul-de-sac setting is this modern three bedroom dormer bungalow.

It has designer fittings and finishes and benefits from PVC double glazing and gas central heating.

The accommodation comprises a shower and vanity room with a quality Roca suite, and a lounge with a polished granite fireplace and authentic living flame gas fire.

Double doors lead to the dining room which has French doors opening to the pleasant rear garden.

There is an impressive kitchen with an abundance of units and a super range of integrated appliances including a five burner gas hob, oven, wine chiller, dishwasher, coffee

making machine and microwave.

This floor also features a large double bedroom.

On the first floor is the bath and shower room along with two further bedrooms.

Outside, the property is situated at the foot of an exclusive residential cul-de-sac and has surrounding low maintenance gardens with a semi detached brick built garage, a two car

parking court and a lawned garden to the rear.

* 4 Masons Court, Crowle - £199,950, contact Grice and Hunter on 01427 873684.