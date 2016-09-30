Three bedroom detached bungalow in Wath upon Dearne for £172,500

Set at the head of this quiet cul-de-sac is this very well appointed three bedroom detached bungalow which has gas central heating and double glazing.

The property is well served by public transport and would provide reasonable access to shopping facilities within Wath-upon-Dearne as well as the retail park at Cortonwood.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall leading to a front facing lounge and a dining area.

In the kitchen is a modern range of units and cooking facilities include a four ring gas hob with stainless steel extractor hood above. There is a separate electric oven and further integrated appliances include a fridge and freezer with space and plumbing for a washing machine.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom which has been recently re-fitted with a superb four-piece suite of bath, shower cubicle, basin and toilet.

Outside to the front is a small lawned garden with paved patio surround and a driveway providing off road parking for a number of vehicles. To the rear are well appointed lawned gardens with a paved patio seating area.

* 15 Highfield Grove, Wath upon Dearne - £172,500, contact Merryweathers on 01709 590472.