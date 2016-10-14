Three bed semi in Conisbrough could be yours for £108,000

Situated in a popular residential area of the village is this three bedroomed semi-detached house.

It benefits from gas fired central heating and Upvc double glazing.

On the ground floor is a lounge fitted with a Louis design fire surround, housing a coal effect gas fire, and a kitchen/diner which is fitted with a range of high gloss cream wall and base units with mahogany drawers. There is a free standing oven, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and an integrated fridge/freezer.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a fully tiled bathroom fitted with a white low level suite with jet-spa shower over bath and folding glazed shower screen.

Outside, the front of the property is part laid to block paving allowing off-street parking with the rest being slate chippings with a circular decorative feature and is bounded by timber fencing. A block paved footpath extends past the side of the property through a timber pedestrian gate to the rear garden. The rear garden is laid to lawn with artificial turf, a crazy paved patio area and is bounded by timber fencing. There is a timber garden shed.

* Old Mill Road, Conisbrough - £108,000, contact Dunstans on 01709 864414.

