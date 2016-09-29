This rural estate in Epworth could be yours for £950,000

Located in Epworth is this rural estate comprising of an extended four bedroom detached property with a separate five bedroom and two bedroom annex.

The properties are presented to a high specification and offer ample living space to be the perfect family home, and is ideal for anyone with agricultural interests. On the ground floor the accommodation comprises a cloakroom, lounge with French doors leading to a decking area, dining room, a third reception room and a study.

In the kitchen there are black matching units with a built in sink, integrated dishwasher and Aga oven.

The utility room has a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor are the four bedrooms, one of which has French doors opening onto a balcony area with decking which overlooks the whole property, as well an en-suite and walk in dressing area. There is a family bathroom.

Outside is a summer house, a five bedroomed annex, garages, two bedroomed annex, kids’ playhouse and a fully stocked fishing lake with an island in the centre.

* West Hale Farm, West Carr, Epworth - guide price of £950,000 to £100,000, contact William H Brown on 01302 327121.