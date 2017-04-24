Take a trip back in time for Thorne 1940s weekend

Thorne will be transported back to the 1940s for its annual weekend which commemorates the era.

A mobile military museum, 1940s pin-up competition and street parade will be among the highlights of the three-day event from May 12-14.

The Pontefract Home Guard will conduct live re-enactments and there will be entertainment in Thorne's hotels.

Classic vehicles will be on show and there will be stalls, a fun fair and other attractions.

Among the live entertainment will be Marina Mae, the Lady Bugs and the George Formby Experience.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones will open the event.