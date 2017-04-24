Search

Take a trip back in time for Thorne 1940s weekend

Members of the Pontefract Home Guard will be at the Thorne 1940s weekend

Thorne will be transported back to the 1940s for its annual weekend which commemorates the era.

A mobile military museum, 1940s pin-up competition and street parade will be among the highlights of the three-day event from May 12-14.

The Pontefract Home Guard will conduct live re-enactments and there will be entertainment in Thorne's hotels.

Classic vehicles will be on show and there will be stalls, a fun fair and other attractions.

Among the live entertainment will be Marina Mae, the Lady Bugs and the George Formby Experience.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones will open the event.