Take a trip back in time for Thorne 1940s weekend

Thorne will be transported back to the 1940s for its annual weekend which commemorates the era.
A mobile military museum, 1940s pin-up competition and street parade will be among the highlights of the three-day event from May 12-14.
The Pontefract Home Guard will conduct live re-enactments and there will be entertainment in Thorne's hotels.
Classic vehicles will be on show and there will be stalls, a fun fair and other attractions.
Among the live entertainment will be Marina Mae, the Lady Bugs and the George Formby Experience.
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones will open the event.