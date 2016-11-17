Superb duplex penthouse in Sheffield - £199,950

Belvoir! Sheffield are delighted to bring to the market this superb two bed, two bath duplex penthouse apartment.

Middlewood Hall is a grade two listed conversion set in immaculate grounds.

The property boasts a private balcony and two allocated parking spaces and is close to the extensive shopping, eating and drinking amenities of Hillsborough.

The Supertram is close by and provides convenient links to the city centre. Both hospitals and universities are within a short drive, as is the local motorway network.

The accommodation briefly comprises a master bedroom and fitted wardrooms with en-suite shower room and a well proportioned second bedroom.

In the high quality bathroom there is a modern integrated bath and shower, toilet and basin.

Leading up from the wide staircase is a large reception room which offers a spacious, relaxing and airy living area with feature widows. Double patio doors open onto the fabulous private rooftop terrace

with fantastic views.

The kitchen has an integrated hob, dishwasher, oven, fridge and freezer.

* Middlewood Lodge, Sheffield - £199,950, contact Belvoir! on 0114 2525 215.