Superb apartment for sale in Ringinglow - offers in region of £284,950

Forming part of a magnificent stone build residential development is this superb two double bedroomed, double bathroomed ground floor apartment.

Offering in excess of 1,000 square feet of accommodation, the apartment is one of the largest two bedroomed properties on the site.

.

Located within a stone’s throw from the Peak District, Folkwood is ideally placed on the south west fringes of the city and lies within the heart of Ringinglow, one of Sheffield’s premier residential suburbs.

Ideally suited at those looking to downsize, or the professional couple, the apartment offers a very spacious feel throughout that incorporates a newly fitted kitchen, ample parking and a detached garage.

The property also benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and the ease of access to local amenities at Bents Green and public transport links.

In brief, the accommodtion offers a spacious reception hallway, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms (the master with an en-suite) bathroom and sizeable L shaped sitting and dining room.

.

* 9 Folkwood Grove, Ringinglow - offers in region of £284,950, contact Whitehornes on 0114 2688533.