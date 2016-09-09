Stunning Wharncliffe Side property for sale for £320,000

Located in beautiful Wharncliffe Side with panoramic views is this stunning, four bedroom, detached property with generous gardens to three sides and plenty of parking.

Internally the property has been refurbished to an exceptional standard.

Nearby transport links and local amenities make this property a must view.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises a toilet, a beautifully presented lounge, a dining room with Juliet balcony and a stunning kitchen with a range cooker and matching extractor fan and hood, complemented with a matching kitchen island and spotlights to ceiling, and floor to ceiling French doors to take in the breathtaking views.

Stairs give access to a sitting room and games room.

On the first floor is a light and airy master bedroom with a beautifully decorated en-suite of basin, toilet and shower. There are a further three bedrooms and a bathroom with a corner jacuzzi bath and seperate shower cubicle with monsoon shower body jets.

Outside has an extremely generous garden at the rear and ample parking at the front.