Stunning listed cottage in Norton - £295,000

On offer this week is a stunning stone built Grade II Listed three bedroom cottage which forms part of an historic development in a stunning location accessed via a long driveway leading to a courtyard area.
The property retains many appealing and charming period features which complement the attractive stylish and modern decor.
It fully warrants an internal inspection to appreciate the style and character of the accommodation on offer.
On the ground floor is a superb dining kitchen which has two integrated fridges, an integrated dishwasher, and space for a range cooker.
The dining area has ample space for a large family table and the living room is light and airy with a lovely focal feature being a large Severn wood burning stove.
There is also an utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine, and a separate toilet.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and a further two bedrooms and family bathroom.
Outside, there is a driveway which provides off-road car parking.
* Corner Cottage, 8 The Oakes, Oakes Park, Norton - £295,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241.