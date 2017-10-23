Students from Doncaster helping to keep health care staff free from the flu virus

Enterprising students from Hall Cross Academy in Doncaster are helping to keep sniffs and snuffles at bay by supporting flu vaccinators at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

Here they are pictured with the vaccinators. The students, who are all studying healthcare sciences at A Level, have been accompanying vaccinators on the wards at the hospital and providing admin services to help out the team. So far, they have supported them in vaccinating more than 60 per cent of the workforce in just over three weeks. Medical director and vascular surgeon, Sewa Singh, said: “Our main goal is to protect the health of our patients while they are in our care. The students have been recording names of those who have been vaccinated, guiding them through the consent procedure and distributing stickers and sherbet lemons to staff who have had their jabs. To find out if you qualify for a free flu jab contact your GP.