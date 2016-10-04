Star of TV's The Voice to play concert at Doncaster pub

A star of The Voice mentored by Sir Tom Jones is to play a concert at a Doncaster pub next week.

Sally Barker, who appeared in the final of the 2014 series of the BBC musical talent contest, will appear at Doncaster Brewery Tap on October 14.



Sally, with her “bucket full of soul” voice, has had a long and varied career, as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer.

A much respected solo artist with half a dozen solo albums to her name, she is also celebrated for her live and studio work fronting all-female folk super-group, The Poozies.

She released her first album, “Sally Barker” in 1988, shortly after winning the Kendal Song Search Competition.

Her second release, This Rhythm Is Mine showed the ongoing development of her maturing musical potential, and in 1990, she opened for both Bob Dylan and Robert Plant in Germany.

The concert takes place at the Young Street venue from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster