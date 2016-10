A star of The Voice mentored by Sir Tom Jones who was due to play a concert at a Doncaster pub next week has cancelled the show.

Sally Barker, who appeared in the final of the 2014 series of the BBC musical talent contest, was due to appear at Doncaster Brewery Tap on October 14.

But the show, which was announced earlier this week, has now been shelved.

Refunds are available from the venue.