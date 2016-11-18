Spruce up your home in time for the festive season

Decking the halls is all very well, but the real focal point at Christmas is the tree, which makes a statement about your decor taste and seasonal style.

There are four top-of-the-tree looks to choose from this season, to ensure yours is festively fashionable and a star of the show...

“The must-have look is modern minimalism - in other words, less is more - and that’s made white trees and white lights this year’s most popular choice,” says Stephen Evans, managing director at Christmas Tree World.

“This is a sleek, fuss-free but magical setting and works brilliantly with blue decorations - they’re a really strong trend. Combine with silver, grey and white for a Frozen or Narnia-inspired look. This cool palette brings a frosty sparkle to the home, but if this is a little too chilly for your taste, intersperse accents of gold and copper to warm up the theme.”

GET THE LOOK: Christmas Tree World’s 4ft 6in White Princess Fir Tree is £24.99, reduced from £49.99. Another snowy white stunner is Very’s 6ft Pre-lit White Tree, £25 (available online from November 9). Their stunning chain of 480 Blue Icicle Indoor/Outdoor Lights is currently reduced to £54.99 from £69.99, while a set of three white Honeycombe Paper Pom Poms is £8.99.

Dive into Dobbies for brilliant blue baubles, including a Bauble With Green Leaf Tree, £3.99, and a retro-style Reflector Bauble, £4.99. Gisela Graham’s Jewel Snowflake Decoration, £19.95, Harrods, will add that essential sparkle.

BAUBLE CHIC: Peacocks are the season’s favourite feathered friend and their tail designs feature on Very’s Glass Peacock Christmas Tree Baubles, currently reduced to £9.99 from £14.99 for a set of three.

“This classic seasonal look is being shaken up this year, with a tartan twist,” says Dobbies seasonal buyer, Kate Hepworth.

“Traditional style - particularly the pairing of red and green - is enduringly popular, but the accents change every season to give this theme a new injection of interest. By using plaid, we’ve aimed to ramp up the cosiness, and it’s easy to tie this look into a room’s decor theme, by accessorising with tartan throws and cushions.

“While stags are still running wild all over decor, and trees are no exception, they’re starting to make way this year for owls, robins, reindeer, and even bear baubles.”

GET THE LOOK: Dobbies’ super red and tartan bauble collection includes a red Bell Bauble With Berry Trim And Tartan Ribbon, £3.99, and a cheery red Glass Postbox, £4.99. Wyevale Garden Centres’ handsome Bayberry Spruce Christmas Tree is £214, and they have an impressive collection of traditional/tartan decorations, available in stores. My favourites are a Tartan Stocking, £3.49; Wooden Sledge With Lights, £8.99; Red Berry Ball, £2.99, and Large Glass Ball With Red Poinsettia, £14.99.

BAUBLE CHIC: For traditional decadence, it’s hard to beat a lavishly decorated Egg Bauble, £9.99, from HomeSense stores.

“People are lavishing more and more care and attention on decorating their trees, so they’re an eye-catching talking point in a room,” says Hepworth.

“Metallic finishes always impress and attractively capture the light. Silver is always a contemporary choice, although there’s a real growth in the popularity of more antiqued silver and vintage baubles. We have an unusual Clock Face Bauble in gold or silver [£4.99], which is an example of the trend. It encapsulates the fashionable style of a mix of shabby chic and Victoriana.

“Gold’s still strong for decorations, with rose gold featuring - but champagne gold is taking over because it’s glamorous and sophisticated, and suits more gentle, subtle schemes. Bright, shiny gold is still strong for traditional themes.”

GET THE LOOK: Dobbies’ Gowan Gold Glitter Tree, 1.5m, starts from £99.99, and one of the stars in its metallic collection is a Diamond And Gold Design Bauble, £4.99. Wilko’s brilliant budget range includes an adorable Nordic Glass Polar Bear Bauble, £2. Echo the glittering theme with a Pre-Lit Flocked Emporer Wreath, currently reduced to £29.99 from £39.99, Very.

BAUBLE CHIC: Frosted And Silver Embellished Christmas Baubles, currently reduced to £9.99 from £14.99 for a set of four, Very.

“I love a simple, country-style look inspired by Scandinavian style, which emphasises the natural beauty of the tree foliage and uses a pared-back approach to decorations,” enthuses Hepworth.

“To achieve this, use clear glass, white, or silver decorations, which will conjure a feeling of snow-laden landscape, or play up the natural theme with green baubles.

“Accessorise around the tree with lanterns, wooden candle holders, and chunky cream knits for throws and cushions, and maybe wreaths and garlands of mistletoe and holly. The beauty of this interpretation is that it’s so versatile, and can look pure and elegant or rustic and log cabin.”

GET THE LOOK: The White Company has a superb 7.5ft Green Fir Christmas Tree, £250, and trimming it with its Green Flex Cluster Lights, which features 1,200 clear bulbs, £95, will add to its full-luxe glamour. Treat the tree to a selection of its decorations, including Silver Beaded Stars and Mini Etched Silver Baubles, from £4 each.

Marks & Spencer’s collection of green baubles is perfect for this style, and includes a Floral Droplet Bauble, £5, and a Glass Acorn Bauble, both £5 each.

BAUBLE CHIC: Gold Glitter Holly Bauble, £3, Marks & Spencer.