Spooky fun for all the family this Halloween in South Yorkshire

Families are in for a treat as a wide range of fun-filled spooktacular events are planned across the area to celebrate Halloween.

Just prior to the annual day of ghosts and ghouls, Kelham Island Museum is hosting family science and art activities as part of the ‘Sheffield 1916: Steel, Steam and Power’ project throughout half term between Monday, October 24, and Thursday, October 27, between 10.30am and 3pm.

Staff at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet are inviting families along to create ‘spooky songs’ in a workshop inspired by the sights, sounds and stories of the heritage site. Visitors to the event on October 26 at 10.30am and 11.30am are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and can expect to hear stories about Abbeydale’s spooky past. It is £1 per child, plus normal adult admission. Visit www.simt.co.uk

Over in Doncaster, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park will become possessed by spooky and silly Halloween activities for all the family to enjoy.

The site, in Branton, will be full of fun events as part of the ‘Spooktacular Happy Halloween’ celebration from Thursday, October 27, to Saturday, October 29.

Visitors can explore the enchanted forest, watch entertainers and children are encouraged to get in the spooky spirit with fancy dress.

Derek the Dragon, an amazing talking animatronic, will thrill visitors and the Wizards of Castle Magic will put on shows for children aged five to 11.

For more details visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com

Cheryl Williams, park director, said: “We’ve planned a Halloween to remember with so much going on all round the park.

“There will be some surprises, trick or treat, and plenty of witches, fairies and wizards to cast a spell.

“There are displays, shows, story-telling, animal talks and plenty of opportunities for children of all ages to get involved in activities.”

The entrance times for the special days will be as usual from 10am to 6pm and all ticket holders for the park will be able to take part in the activities.

In addition, the park has recently welcomed a pair of critically endangered black rhinos.

The two-year-olds – Hodari and Dayo - arrived at the site last week after travelling 800 miles from their birth place of Berlin Zoo.

A busy programme of autumn activities is planned at Wentworth Castle Gardens, including plenty of spooky fun during the October half term such as a themed garden trail, children’s craft activities and the popular Halloween ghost walks. The ‘Which Witch? Garden Trail’ takes place at regular intervals all day between Saturday, October 22, and Monday, October 31.

For more details visit www.wentworthcastle.org