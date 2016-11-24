South Yorkshire housebuilder donates cash to help elderly

A group in Stocksbridge will be looking after more elderly people in the community thanks to a donation from a leading UK housebuilder.

Stocksbridge Community Care Group has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme, a nationwide initiative that has awarded £1m to charities and community groups.

The community group – which has 30 volunteers - supports those who appear lonely or isolated with home visits and will aim to launch a dedicated drop-in group with Persimmon’s funding.

Robert Cooper, community links and fundraiser at Stocksbridge Community Care Group, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded this donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire as it will help us to expand our services.

“Our new drop-in project will offer a choice of activities including board games, snooker, darts, quizzes, guest speakers, cookery demonstrations and much more.”

The project will run alongside ‘The Friendly Visiting Service’, the ‘Out and About Scheme’ and ‘The Support Group for Carers’ which are facilitated by Stocksbridge Community Care Group and provide an extra resource for older people in the community.

Persimmon’s funding comes off the back of the group raising more than £2,000 thanks to donations from local charitable trusts.

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “Stocksbridge Community Care Group is a truly wonderful and invaluable service run by devoted volunteers. It’s clear that the work has a massive impact on individuals in the region.

“At Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire we are delighted that our donation will help the charity grow further.”

Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire is currently building homes in Bradford, Wakefield, Castleford, Barnsley, Lindley and Penistone.

For more information on developments Click here or to nominate a worthy cause for a Community Champions donation Click here