Skilled cake maker from Doncaster strikes gold

Alchemy in sugarcraft has won a talented Doncaster cake maker a prestigious award at a glitzy ceremony in London.

Julia Smith was lucky enough to win a City & Guilds National Gold Medal in Sugarcraft, when she attended the Lyons Awards event at Kensington, which draws attendees from across the world.

A proud and excited Julia said: “Such a fabulous day was spent last week at the Awards Ceremony at Kensington Roof Top Gardens; Spanish and Italian themed with actual flamingos, exotic ducks and ducklings among the glorious gardens.

“What a venue. The location and food were amazing and every attention to detail was given. A guitar band mingled among the chattering groups of people and a lady magician demonstrated her craft, visiting the tables while we dined under large white umbrellas, in a beautiful courtyard decorated with flower displays.”

She added: “We were lucky enough to meet Kirsty Young from the BBC, who described her inspiring career journey and the support she had received from one particular peer who had mentored her. It was especially humbling to see the lengths that some of the participants had gone to complete their training.

“One winner in particular had spent three hours each day travelling, while holding down a job and surviving on two hours sleep per night. Truly inspirational characters and well worthy of their Lion Awards.”

She further added: “In the meantime this experience has given me the confidence to establish my own business, Tiggi Cake Designs – bespoke cakes, based in Doncaster and it is allowing me to further develop my skills and to continue to share them with my fellow sugar crafters at my local branch of the British Sugarcraft Guild (BSG) and hopefully with many others in the future.”

Julia said that attendees to the event were worldwide which included winners from India, Malaysia and even New Zealand, working towards City & Guilds qualifications.